Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 20, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Funderburk - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Markus Warmuth - Chief Executive Officer

Filip Janku - Chief Medical Officer

Sharon Townson - Chief Scientific Officer

Phil Nickson - Chief Business and Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kelly Shi - Jefferies

Edward Tenthoff - Piper Sandler

Mark Fromm - TD Cowen

Robert Driscoll - Wedbush

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim

Eric Joseph - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Monte Rosa Therapeutics Conference Call to discuss the company's pipeline updates and clinical results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Andrew Funderburk, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance at Monte Rosa. Thank you, Andrew. You may begin.

Andrew Funderburk

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the clinical and preclinical updates across our pipeline. With us on today's call are Markus Warmuth, Chief Executive Officer; Filip Janku, Chief Medical Officer; Sharon Townson, Chief Scientific Officer; and Phil Nickson, Chief Business and Legal Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that any statements we make or information presented on this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on our current beliefs, plans and expectations and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please refer to our annual report and other filings we make with the SEC for our risk factors and other information.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Markus.

Markus Warmuth

Thank you, Andrew, and