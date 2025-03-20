Jumping Into The FDA Gamble: Initiating Hims & Hers With A Buy

The Techie
1.16K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock surged to $68, and the subsequent 50% crash is the talk of the town. I'm eyeing it as a favorable high-risk, high-reward play.
  • HIMS stock plummeted after the FDA halted approval of its top-selling GLP-1 weight loss drug, which is priced at $165 and offers the same as Ozempic, priced on average $1,000.
  • The FDA's pending decision on semaglutide's shortage status, due April 22nd, is crucial; a favorable ruling could boost HIMS stock significantly.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on HIMS and why I think there is more potential here than people expect.

Slot machines in a casino

Matthias Tunger

Investment Thesis

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is a telehealth company that seems to dip its toes into every aspect of personalized health, offering weight loss, hair gain, and even anxiety drugs. The stock skyrocketed at the start

This article was written by

The Techie
1.16K Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HIMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIMS
--
HIMS.WS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News