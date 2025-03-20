Wall Street Lunch: CoreWeave Sets Stage For $26B IPO Valuation

Sundry Photography

The CoreWeave $26B valuation is scaled back from initial expectations. (0:15) Existing home sales surprise. (2:47) Accenture warns about DOGE contract impact. (3:45)

Our top story so far, CoreWeave (CRWV), a hyperscaler startup backed by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), is targeting a valuation of about $26 billion with its IPO.

The company will sell 49 million shares, with 47,178,660 shares of Class A common stock being offered by CoreWeave and the balance by existing stockholders.

The initial price range is between $47 to $55 per share. The deal would raise $2.7 billion at the top end. CoreWeave has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CRWV."

Including options and shares that will become available after the IPO, the valuation could rise to $32 billion, according to the FT. That’s a scaling back of earlier expectations for a valuation of around $35 billion in a deal that would raise about $4 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint lead book runners.

The cloud services provider incurred a net loss of $863 billion on $1.9 billion in revenue last year. Its platform powers top AI labs and enterprises like Cohere, IBM (IBM), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Mistral AI and Nvidia. Microsoft accounted for 62% of its revenue in 2024, up from 35% the year prior.

Earlier this month, CoreWeave signed an $11.9 billion, five-year contract to deliver AI infrastructure with OpenAI.

Also, on the Nvidia front, Morgan Stanley said it was “more positive” on the company’s trajectory after it held an analyst question and answer session at its GTC event.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore said management's enthusiasm at this stage of the Blackwell was “notable,” given that it comes at a time when the market appears to be losing confidence. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said during the keynote address that the four major cloud service providers — Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Oracle Cloud — have already purchased 3.6 million Blackwell GPUs in 2025, compared to 1.3 million Hopper GPUs in 2024.

Moore said: “During the Q&A session it was clear that the reason the company made the decision to give that data was to refocus the narrative on the strength of the demand profile, as they continue to field questions related to Open AI related spending shifting from 1 of the 4 to another of the 4, or the pressure of ASICs, which come from these 4 customers.”

Looking to the economy, the Conference Board’s U.S. Leading Indicator Index dipped 0.3% to 101.1 in February, slightly steeper than the -0.2% consensus and -0.2% prior (revised from -0.3%).

And existing home sales rose 4.2% M/M to a 4.26 million seasonally adjusted annual rate in February, compared with the 3.95 million consensus and 4.09 million.

The unexpected increase came in the wake of lower mortgage rates and more homes put up for sale during the month. From a year earlier, sales dipped 1.2%, snapping a trend of five consecutive annual gains.

But Pantheon Macro economist Samuel Tombs says the recent recovery looks unsustainable.

“The recent fall in mortgage rates has triggered only a modest pick-up in mortgage applications, and the latest surveys of consumers’ confidence show a clear decline in the proportion of people who intend to move home over the next six months, due to heightened uncertainty about the economic outlook,” he said.

“Transactions will recover meaningfully only when new mortgage rates get much closer to the average rate of the stock, currently just above 4%. The Fed’s wait-and-see approach to resuming its easing cycle suggests housing market activity will remain very subdued throughout 2025.”

Among active stocks, Accenture (ACN) is among the biggest S&P decliners despite fiscal second quarter results that beat estimates. New bookings for the second quarter declined year-over year, and the company narrowed its revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2025.

CEO Julie Sweet said the company's revenue was being affected due to the impact being felt in Accenture Federal Services.

"As you know, the new administration has a clear goal to run the federal government more efficiently. During this process, many new procurement actions have slowed, which is negatively impacting our sales and revenue," she said.

Jabil's (JBL) second quarter results easily topped consensus estimates, and the company also increased its 2025 outlook.

Jabil's third-quarter revenue forecast ranges from $6.7 billion to $7.3 billion, with a midpoint of $7 billion, which is well above the $6.77 billion estimate. EPS is expected to range from $2.08 to $2.48, with a midpoint of $2.28 more than the $2.22 consensus.

And Microsoft (MSFT) snagged a Sector Outperform rating with a $470 price target as Scotiabank initiated coverage.

Analyst Patrick Colville said: "Based on our fieldwork, 2025 will be a paradigm-shifting year during which customer investments accelerate in AI on Azure and Microsoft 365 Copilot."

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, looking at the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (QQQ), Societe Generale notes that the recent selloff has wiped out nearly all the AI valuation premium given to stocks in the index.

Valuation premium is the amount an investor will pay for a security above the fundamental value -- the fundamental value in this case being measured as the 12 months forward earnings per share for the Nasdaq 100 as a whole.

Strategists said another drop of about 5% in the Nasdaq 100 "over the next month would eliminate the AI-driven valuation premium since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022."

"Our core view for 2025 is positive with profits the key driver, where the growth rate is improving for S&P 500 (SPY) (IVV) (VOO) ex-Nasdaq and slowing rapidly for Nasdaq-100 since June last year," they added.

"Hence our core call to favor the S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP) while de-risking the Nasdaq-100. Avoiding concentration risk should remain a key focus in 2025."