Darden: Still Growing, Still Holding

Summary

  • We maintain a hold rating on Darden Restaurants, Inc., viewing it as a house position for long-term wealth creation.
  • Darden's fiscal Q3 2025 showed mixed results with a slight revenue miss but a one-penny EPS beat; comparable sales were up 0.7%.
  • DRI continues to benefit from strong performance in LongHorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden, despite weaker fine dining and other business segments.
  • We appreciate Darden's shareholder-friendly policies, including dividends and share buybacks, but recommend waiting for a price of around $175 for new investments.
An Olive Garden restaurant in Niagara Falls, ON, Canada .

JHVEPhoto

Today we maintain our hold rating after a profitable long trade on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The position now is what we refer to as a house position at BAD BEAT Investing. That is, the position

