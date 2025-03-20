BuzzFeed: A Compelling Turnaround And Trading At Its Lowest Valuation In History

Summary

  • BuzzFeed reported Q4 FY 2024 Adj. EBITDA of $10.9 million, 68% higher than initial guidance, and set promising FY 2025 revenue and EBITDA guidance.
  • Despite a clear turnaround and improved balance sheet, BuzzFeed trades at its lowest valuation due to market conditions and lack of sell-side coverage.
  • Major former media investors exited due to strategic shifts, causing high volatility and preventing a stable shareholder base, despite improving business fundamentals.
  • Management successfully defused significant debt without diluting equity, and improving user engagement metrics suggests a strong business turnaround, yet the market remains unaware.
This is an update on BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD), as the company recently reported its Q4 FY 2024 results, after the bell, on March 13, 2025.

This article was written by

Courage & Conviction Investing
17.32K Followers

Courage & Conviction has been investing for over twenty years and has spent five years working as a buy-side analyst within a $45 billion investment-grade bond department, 3.5 years as an energy analyst, in addition to various other corporate finance roles. He has been a full time investor and author since 2020.

He leads the investing group Second Wind Capital, providing in-depth analysis on under-the-radar smallcap value ideas. He shares his real-money portfolio and does research based on fundamentals, synthesizing industry ecosystems and regularly interviewing management teams. He teaches community members to embrace volatility and exercise patience to drive alpha creation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BZFD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

