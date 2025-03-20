Sarepta: Should Investors Run For The Exit?

Summary

  • Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics dropped 20% after a patient died from acute liver injury post-ELEVIDYS treatment, an event not previously reported.
  • Despite the tragic news, we believe this is an isolated incident influenced by the patient's recent CMV infection and not indicative of systemic issues.
  • With over 800 patients treated and no similar cases, we expect the stock to recover, presenting a buying opportunity for risk-tolerant investors.
  • We recommend considering options strategies to balance potential upside with downside risk while acknowledging the inherent risks if future data suggests systemic issues.

What Happened

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) declined more than 20 percent in morning trading on March 18, 2025, as Wall Street digests the tragic news that a patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy died from acute liver

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SRPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

