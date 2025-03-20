Sarepta: Should Investors Run For The Exit?
Summary
- Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics dropped 20% after a patient died from acute liver injury post-ELEVIDYS treatment, an event not previously reported.
- Despite the tragic news, we believe this is an isolated incident influenced by the patient's recent CMV infection and not indicative of systemic issues.
- With over 800 patients treated and no similar cases, we expect the stock to recover, presenting a buying opportunity for risk-tolerant investors.
- We recommend considering options strategies to balance potential upside with downside risk while acknowledging the inherent risks if future data suggests systemic issues.
