ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Justin Chakma - Chief Business Officer

Richard Lowenthal - Co-Founder, President and CEO

Eric Karas - Chief Commercial Office

Kathleen Scott - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Deschner - Raymond James

Alexa Deemer - Cantor Fitzgerald

Louise Chen - Scotia Bank

Roanna Ruiz - Leerink Partners

Lachlan Hanbury-Brown - William Blair

Julian Harrison - BTIG

Operator

Good day, and welcome to ARS Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation there’ll be a question-and-answer session, instructions will be provided at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Justin Chakma, the Chief Business Officer. Please go ahead.

Justin Chakma

Good morning. With me today are Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President and CEO of ARS Pharma; Eric Karas, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Kathy Scott, our CFO.

Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results along with recent business highlights. You can find this press release on our website at ars-pharma.com. Our call today will proceed as follows: Rich will provide an overview of our corporate progress and key development and insights into the neffy launch. Eric will discuss neffy's ongoing and planned commercialization efforts in the U.S. and our market strategy, Kathy will then provide a financial overview, after which we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, please note that today's discussion includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our earnings release issued today for further details and