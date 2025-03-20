Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 20, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matevz Mazij - Chief Executive Officer

Robbie Bressler - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Gianluca Tucci - Haywood Securities

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Operator

Good morning, everyone. My name is Regina and thank you for joining the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Bragg Gaming Group. I'll shortly hand the call over to Bragg Gaming Group, CEO, Matevz Mazij, who will comment on Bragg's fourth quarter performance and its full year 2024 performance and Bragg's, CFO, Robbie Bressler, who will review and discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

I would like to remind you, if you have not already done so that you can review Bragg's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results presentation on the company's investor website at investors.bragg.group, that's investors plural with an S. Then go to the events and presentation section. On this call, there will be a review of Bragg's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Following these prepared remarks, the conference call will be opened to a question-and-answer period.

I would like to remind you that certain statements made on this conference call and the responses to various questions may constitute forward-looking information or future-oriented financial information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. If you have not already done so, please familiarize yourself with Bragg's full explanation of these risk factors available on the second slide of Bragg's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings presentation, which is titled Forward-Looking Statements, and which is published on the website at investors.bragg.group.

This information is also available in Bragg's recently filed fourth