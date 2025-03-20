Investing In High Yield Bonds: Risks And Opportunities

Summary

  • The high yield bond market has both risks and opportunities.
  • Companies in the space may have a higher chance of default.
  • However, they also pay a higher yield than investment grade.

Risk and opportunity

Aree Sarak/iStock via Getty Images

High yield bonds may have greater risk than some asset classes, but there is also potential opportunity. MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell discusses with Justin Montini, VP, High Yield Portfolio Management, TD Asset Management.

Transcript

Greg

