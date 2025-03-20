XPeng Is Off To A Fast Start In 2025
Summary
- XPeng's cumulative January and February sales are a 377.6% increase over 2024, with 56,291 units sold.
- Appealing to budget-conscious customers, the Mona M03 model dominates other models as it accounts for about half of XPeng's units.
- The P7+ model offers advanced AI features at competitive prices.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XPEV, ARGGY, BABA, BYDDY, GELYY, LI, PSNY, TSLA, VLVCY, VLVOF, ZK, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.