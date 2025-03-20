This is my first article on Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID). I initiated my coverage as I believe this year, particularly in the second half, Lucid may have a chance to turnaround the negative sentiment surrounding its stock since
Lucid: A Possible Turnaround In H2 2025 If Gravity Gains Traction
Summary
- More than 75% of new orders for the Gravity lineup come from first-time Lucid customers, which I see as a positive signal of interest despite limited marketing so far.
- I'm anticipating production challenges due to supply chain constraints early this year, meaning Gravity’s real contribution to revenue may be back loaded to H2 2025.
- The CEO transition is creating some levels of uncertainty as Lucid navigates a critical growth phase with its Gravity SUV model.
- With $6.1 billion in liquidity but a $2 billion annual cash burn, I expect more dilution ahead.
- While I see volume building at $2, the options market suggests skepticism about a near-term rebound. I rate Lucid as a Hold for now.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.