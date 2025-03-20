Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Worden - President & Chief Executive Officer

Carl Scibetta - Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Merchandising Officer

Patrick Edwards - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Mitchel Kummetz - Seaport Research

Sam Poser - Williams Trading

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Shoe Carnival's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference call is being recorded and is also being broadcast via webcast. Any reproduction or rebroadcast of any portion of this call is expressly prohibited.

Management's remarks today may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risk factors. These risk factors could cause the company's actual results to be materially different from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements should also be considered in conjunction with the discussion of risk factors included in the company's SEC filings and today's earnings press release. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of today's date. The company disclaims any obligation to update any of the risk factors or to publicly announce any revisions to the forward-looking statements discussed on today's conference call or contained in today's press release to reflect future events or developments.

Today's call will reference non-GAAP measures. The non-GAAP or adjusted results referenced exclude the purchase accounting, merger, integration and transaction costs related to the acquisition of Rogan's Shoes. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in today's earnings press release.

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Mark Worden, President and CEO of Shoe Carnival for opening remarks. Mr. Worden, you may begin.

Mark Worden

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today for Shoe Carnival's fourth quarter