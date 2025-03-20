How ESG Policies Can Keep The Healthcare Sector Fighting Fit

Mar. 20, 2025 4:32 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.43K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • ESG policies may appear to have been put on the back burner following Trump’s re-election and the EU’s Omnibus proposal.
  • We think they’re here to stay in the long term when it comes to healthcare.
  • The transition is still in its early stages, but better choices now will provide significant benefits later down the line.

ESG Environmental Social Governance Responsible Business Company

Just_Super

By Diederik Stadig

A holistic view of environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy in healthcare

The healthcare sector provides care, medicines and innovative solutions to people worldwide. All healthcare companies aim to help people lead healthier and longer lives, contributing to

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.43K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBH--
VanEck Biotech ETF
IBB--
iShares Biotechnology ETF
XLV--
The Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
PPH--
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
IYH--
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News