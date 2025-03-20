Amid rising geopolitical tensions, Europe finds itself at a critical juncture in its security strategy. Long reliant on American military support, European Union (EU) nations now confront the urgent need to assume greater responsibility for their own defense as the new U.S. administration signals
Rearming Europe Boosts Defense Tech
Summary
- The new U.S. administration signals a strategic shift in its defense policy, prioritizing efficiency and technology leadership.
- European nations are compelled to take greater responsibility for their own security. We believe Europe’s rearmament is not a short-term reaction but a structural shift in defense policy.3.
- We believe the digital transformation of defense is still in its early innings, with enormous ground to cover, particularly in Europe. Warfare increasingly relies on AI, cybersecurity, and real-time data.
