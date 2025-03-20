Cassava Sciences: Downside From Alzheimer's Results Still Possible Despite New Developments
Summary
- SAVA has a new potential indication for simufilam, the treatment of seizures related to tuberous sclerosis complex, although the company is not yet running a clinical trial here.
- SAVA isn't done with simufilam in Alzheimer's disease, the company is set to report results from REFOCUS-ALZ in late Q1'25 or early Q2'25.
- SAVA had $128.6M in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2024, and the conclusion of phase 3 work on simufilam could see R&D expenses come down greatly.
