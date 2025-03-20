Micron Is Still A Winner, But Watch Out For NAND Risks
Summary
- Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. rallied modestly after reporting strong fiscal Q2 results, and with a Q3 outlook that calls for ~30% growth (versus consensus in the mid-20s).
- MU remains one of the only notable chip stocks to see a gain in 2025.
- We note, however, that despite strong HBM-driven growth, Micron's NAND segment is seeing declines in ASP which have cut into the company's gross margin.
- Micron's HBM is already sold out through 2025, making NAND the critical variable affecting margins and profitability this year.
