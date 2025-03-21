In pulling up our Trend Analyzer tool, one thing that is clear when looking at US thematic ETFs is where the damage has been done during the latest correction. For year to date performance, the biggest losers are now mostly growth
Historic Dividend Outperformance
Summary
- For year to date performance, the biggest losers are now mostly growth factors, whereas low volatility and dividend focused ETFs are actually still in the green so far in 2025.
- One of the most well-known dividend strategies is owning Dividend Aristocrats, of which the NOBL ETF tracks.
- In the 5 years since the COVID crash low, growth stocks have been the primary driver of the market, especially since the start of the AI boom beginning in late 2022.
