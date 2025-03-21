Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Q2 2025 Post Earnings Analyst Call Transcript

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Q2 2025 Post Earnings Analyst Call March 20, 2025 6:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Satya Kumar - Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
Sumit Sadana - Chief Business Officer
Manish Bhatia - Executive Vice President of Global Operations
Mark Murphy - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Vivek Arya - Bank of America
Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James
Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo
Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho
Brian Chin - Stifel
Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas
Mehdi Hosseini - SIG
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Micron's Post Earnings Analyst Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.
And now, I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Satya Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead, sir.
Satya Kumar
Thank you, and welcome to Micron Technology's fiscal second quarter 2025 post earnings analyst call. On the call with me today are Sumit Sadana, Micron's Chief Business Officer; Manish Bhatia, EVP of Global Ops; and Mark Murphy, our CFO.
As a reminder, the matters we are discussing today include forward-looking statements regarding market demand and supply, market trends and drivers and our expected results and guidance and other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today. We refer you to documents we have filed with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and upcoming 10-Q, for a discussion of risks that may affect our results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance and achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to
- Read more current MU analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts