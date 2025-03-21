United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2025 4:15 PM ET

Greetings. Welcome to United States Antimony Corporation Fiscal Year 2024 Financial and Operational Results Meeting. I will now turn the webcast over to your host, Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO.

Gary Evans

Thank you, and hello, everyone. And thank all of you for dialing in to our conference call this afternoon. We're anxious to update you today on all of our activities at US Antimony. I have with me on the call today, Joe Bardswich, who is a Board member and Executive Vice President as well as Chief Mining Engineer of the company; Rick Isaak, who is our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jonathan Miller, our Vice President, who is in charge of Investor Relations. They will all be giving short presentations of their respective divisions today. When we had this call last year, we told you that 2023 was a year of transition. As indicated in the press release this morning, this past year was a significant turning point for US Antimony. We've added since the beginning of last year significant bench strength. This includes a new controller, five new Vice Presidents, one Senior Vice President, one Executive Vice President and two Sales Personnel for our zeolite division. These professionals are the ones taking your company to the next level. We reported this morning record revenues today of $14.9 million, which is up 72% year-over-year. Cost of sales was down 5% year-over-year and gross profit was up 204% year-over-year. I would like to now introduce Rick Isaak, who's going to summarize and give you some more detail on our financial performance for fiscal 2024. Rick?