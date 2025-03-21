ETH: Have We Hit Rock Bottom Yet?
Summary
- ETH has dropped nearly 40% year-to-date, with a 57% decline since December, reflecting weak market sentiment and declining public interest.
- Despite a neutral 'Crypto Fear & Greed' index, Ethereum's Telegram and search interest remain low, indicating weak demand and user growth.
- Capital outflows from digital asset investment products are at record highs, with ETH ETFs seeing consistent net outflows, though Grayscale's mini trust shows modest growth.
- Given the poor Q1 performance and challenging technical setup, I see no compelling reason to be long ETH despite its low expense ratio.
