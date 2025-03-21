FedEx Corporation (FDX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2025 5:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Jeni Hollander - Vice President, Investor Relations
Raj Subramaniam - President and Chief Executive Officer
Brie Carere - Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer
John Dietrich - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI
Richa Harnain - Deutsche Bank
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna
David Vernon - Bernstein
Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
Chris Wetherbee - Wells Fargo
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Daniel Imbro - Stephens
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Jason Seidl - Cowen
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Ariel Rosa - Citigroup
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the FedEx Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeni Hollander, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jeni Hollander
Good afternoon, and welcome to FedEx Corporation's third quarter earnings conference call. The third quarter earnings release, Form 10-Q and stat-book are on our website at investors.fedex.com. This call and the accompanying slides are being streamed from our website. During our Q&A session, callers will be limited to one question to allow us to accommodate all those who would like to participate.
Certain statements in this conference call may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
- Read more current FDX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts