TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Chodaczek - The Gilmartin Group

Antony Koblish - Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Office

Roberto Cuca - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Caitlin Cronin - Canaccord Genuity

David Turkaly - Citizens

Matt O’Brien - Piper Sandler

Michael Sarcone - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the TELA Bio Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Greg Chodaczek from The Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.

Greg Chodaczek

Thank you, Latif, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, TELA Bio released financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company’s website. Joining me on today’s call are Tony Koblish, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Roberto Cuca, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. We encourage you to review the company’s past and future filings with the SEC, including without limitation, the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q, which identify the specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These factors may include, without limitation, statements regarding product development and pipeline opportunities, product potential, the impact of various macroeconomic conditions identified in our filings like changes in surgical procedure volumes, the regulatory environment, sales and marketing strategies, capital resources or operating performance.