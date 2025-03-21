Planet Labs Continues To Pare Losses, But Q4 Miss Suggests Being Patient

Mar. 20, 2025 11:10 PM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL) StockPL
Jason Ditz
(10min)

Summary

  • Planet Labs experienced a Q4 miss, with revenue $0.33 million below estimates and GAAP EPS 5¢ below expectations, causing a stock drop.
  • Despite commercial sector weakness, defense and intelligence segments grew 20% YoY, and civil government grew 15%, with strong performance in Latin America.
  • The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time, signaling progress towards profitability, though GAAP earnings missed expectations.
  • I maintain a hold rating, preferring a lower entry point as Planet Labs nears break-even, with significant growth expected beyond FY2026.

Global Data Flow (World Map Credits to NASA)

imaginima

I’ve been following Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) closely in recent months. In September I praised them as a bargain for an interesting business model, while in January I urged caution because I thought the increased share

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

