Planet Labs Continues To Pare Losses, But Q4 Miss Suggests Being Patient
Summary
- Planet Labs experienced a Q4 miss, with revenue $0.33 million below estimates and GAAP EPS 5¢ below expectations, causing a stock drop.
- Despite commercial sector weakness, defense and intelligence segments grew 20% YoY, and civil government grew 15%, with strong performance in Latin America.
- The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time, signaling progress towards profitability, though GAAP earnings missed expectations.
- I maintain a hold rating, preferring a lower entry point as Planet Labs nears break-even, with significant growth expected beyond FY2026.
