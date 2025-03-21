Planet Labs PBC (PL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Cleo Palmer-Poroner - Investor Relations

Will Marshall - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Ashley Johnson - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Colin Canfield - Cantor Fitzgerald

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

Michael Latimore - Northland

Jason Gursky - Citi

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum

Trevor Walsh - Citizens Financial Group

Josh Sullivan - The Benchmark Company

Anthony Valentini - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Greg Pendy - Clear Street Markets

Caleb Henry - Quilty Space

Operator

Good afternoon, thank you for attending today's Planet Labs PBC Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Jayla and I'll be your moderator for today. All lines will be muted in the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to our host, Cleo Palmer-Poroner from the Investor Relations team. Cleo, you may proceed.

Cleo Palmer-Poroner

Thanks, operator, and hello everyone. This is Cleo Palmer-Poroner from the Investor Relations team at Planet Labs PBC. Welcome to Planet's fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings call.

I'm joined by Will Marshall and Ashley Johnson, who will provide a recap of our results and discuss our current outlook. We encourage everyone to please reference the earnings press release and earnings update presentation for today's call, which are available on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that we will make forward-looking statements related to future events or our financial outlook. We also may reference qualified pipeline, which represents potential sales leads that have not yet executed contracts. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current outlook plans, estimates, expectations, and projections. The inclusion