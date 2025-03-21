Ion Beam Applications SA (IOBCF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCPK:IOBCF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Pevenage - Head of Investor Relations

Olivier Legrain - Chief Executive Officer

Henri de Romrée - Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Vagman - ING

Laura Roba - Degroof Petercam

Richard Buschbeck - TEQ Capital

Carlos Moreno - Premier Miton

Mathias Maenhaut - Kepler Cheuvreux

Hello and welcome to IBA’s Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call. I am Thomas Pevenage, Head of Investor Relations of IBA. As usual, you will find this presentation on the Investor Relations page of our website. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Note that this call is being recorded.

Moving to the next page, let me draw your attention to the company’s usual disclaimer of forward-looking statements. In addition, you will have noticed that we have changed the application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition of third-party equipment sales, leading to an increase of our reported revenues and cost of goods sold and a decrease of our gross margin and REBIT’s margin in percentage. Full year 2024 numbers reflect this new method of reporting and full year 2023 numbers have been restating accordingly.

I will now hand over to Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA.

Olivier Legrain

Thank you very much, Thomas. Good afternoon, everybody. Here is a summary of what we will cover today. We’ll start with the highlight of 2024 and then we’ll take you through the business review of our activities and our financial results for 2024. As we accelerate our transformation journey to improve execution at a new level, we are adapting the reporting of our financial performance. We’ll cover this element, as well as other methodology changes in the fourth section of the presentation. We’ll finally conclude by providing our updated outlook and guidance.