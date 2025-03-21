Micron Q2: Anticipating More HBM Shipment In H2
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating on Micron with a fair value of $140 per share, driven by robust HBM growth and strategic capacity expansion.
- Micron reported 38.3% revenue growth and 24.9% adjusted operating income, with HBM revenue growing 50% sequentially, reaching a record high.
- The company is guiding for $8.8 billion in Q3 FY25 revenue, with significant investments in HBM manufacturing, forecasting 38.2% year-over-year growth for FY25.
- Key risks include geopolitical tensions with China, potentially impacting DDR5 demand, but Micron's strategic expansions position it for continued strong growth.
