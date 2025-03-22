BYD's Breakout Is Here: Expensive Valuations Trigger A Downgrade

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.55K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • BYD has finally broken out of the 2023/2024 sideways stock price movement, as market sentiments shift to undervalued stocks, Chinese ADRs included.
  • This is significantly aided by the Chinese government's relaxed stance surrounding the Big Tech, along with the generous subsidies for EV trade-ins.
  • Combined with the ongoing demand headwinds observed in TSLA and growing domestic/overseas demand, we may see BYD emerge as the King of EVs moving forward.
  • This is significantly aided by the freemium ADAS approach, growing manufacturing scale globally, faster charging speeds to deter range anxiety, and lowered ASPs since February 2024.
  • Even so, we shall discuss why BYDDF has been downgraded to a Hold here.
Stock market boom, financial gains, safe investment concept. Green arrow soaring over financial figures. Digital 3D render.

hernan4429

Rally Has Occurred Overly Fast & Furious

We previously covered BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF)(OTCPK:BYDDY) in January 2025, discussing its compelling investment thesis due to its double-digit sales growth, focus on competitive pricing, and strong profit margins, partly aided by

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.55K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BYDDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BYDDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYDDF
--
BYDDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News