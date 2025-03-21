Japanese Core Inflation Data Supports May Rate Hike

  • Headline Japanese inflation eased in February amid lower fresh food and energy costs.
  • But upward pressure on services and solid wage growth support a Bank of Japan rate hike in May.
  • If trade tensions don't escalate more than the market currently expects, they won't affect the BoJ's rate hike plans.

By Min Joo Kang

Japanese Core Inflation Data Supports May Rate Hike

Japan’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 3.7% year-on-year in February from 4.0% in January.

The February gain was above the market consensus of 3.5%. Most of the moderation reflected energy subsidy programmes -- utilities

