Since my last article on Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) it has been quite some time, about a year. Back then, the cost of deposits was still high and I did not believe it would
Community Trust Bancorp: A Well-Run Bank But Not At A Discount
Summary
- I maintain a hold rating on Community Trust Bancorp due to its significant stock rise and current fair valuation amidst macroeconomic uncertainty.
- CTBI's net interest income improved by 15.20% QoQ, driven by a stall in expenses growth and increased income on earning assets, expanding profit margins.
- The bank's experienced management and resilient loan portfolio have shown steady growth and low nonperforming loans, even through various economic cycles.
- Despite a high and sustainable dividend yield of 3.61%, the stock's fair value and low capital gain potential warrant caution, especially given economic uncertainties.
