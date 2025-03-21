With only eight trading days left in the first quarter, M&A announcements are set to come in at their lowest level since Q2 2020. There have only been 77 M&A announcements in Q1 2025, compared to 112 last quarter and
Economic Headwinds Chill M&A Deals
Summary
- Corporate dealmaking continues to struggle in 2025, with Q1 M&A announcements currently set to come in at their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Stubbornly high interest rates, driven by sticky inflation, are making matters worse, with the Federal Reserve just upping their projections for core prices in 2025.
- Google’s acquisition of cloud security startup Wiz this week will be closely watched as a bellwether for further M&A activity this year.
