Dividend Cut Alert: 1 BDC And 1 REIT With Likely Lower Dividends In 2025

Summary

  • The current market environment suggests a potential recession, leading investors to favor durable and income-producing assets.
  • BDCs and REITs are likely to be among the key beneficiaries here.
  • However, with REITs and especially BDCs investors have to be careful in order to avoid falling in a value trap.
  • In this article I share two securities (1 BDC and 1 REIT), which are very likely to cut their dividends in 2025.

Hundred dollar bill being cut in half with scissors

fatido

The current market environment increasingly indicates that a recession is not that unlikely. We see this from the commentary in the recent Fed meeting, reducing long-term yields and a notable recalibration of market's growth expectations (i.e., growth underperforming value).

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

