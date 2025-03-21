The current market environment increasingly indicates that a recession is not that unlikely. We see this from the commentary in the recent Fed meeting, reducing long-term yields and a notable recalibration of market's growth expectations (i.e., growth underperforming value).
Dividend Cut Alert: 1 BDC And 1 REIT With Likely Lower Dividends In 2025
Summary
- The current market environment suggests a potential recession, leading investors to favor durable and income-producing assets.
- BDCs and REITs are likely to be among the key beneficiaries here.
- However, with REITs and especially BDCs investors have to be careful in order to avoid falling in a value trap.
- In this article I share two securities (1 BDC and 1 REIT), which are very likely to cut their dividends in 2025.
