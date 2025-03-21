S&P Global Commodity Insights reports on M&A activity in the global metals and mining industry in 2024 with a minimum deal value of $10 million and 1 million ounces of gold or 100,000 metric tons of base metal
Mining M&A In 2024 - Gold Dominates M&A Space For 2nd Consecutive Year
Summary
- M&A activity in the metals and mining space strongly favored gold over base metals in 2024, but there was not any megamerger, like in 2023.
- Gold continued outperforming base metals in both deal value and number of deals in 2024, with more miners and investors coming into the fold.
- Copper M&A activity in 2024 was off to a sluggish start, with only two deals out of the 16 total announced in the first half, but it picked up in the second half.
- Based on the deals announced in the first quarter of 2025, it is likely that gold will continue to gain traction throughout the year and that overall M&A activity will be stronger, following new developments in the global mining sector.
