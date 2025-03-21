“Trees don’t grow to the sky”. This well-worn German proverb is used in finance as a warning that growth companies cannot grow fast indefinitely. When a company goes from high growth to low growth, or even middling growth, the transition can
PayPal: Come For The Value, Stay For The Growth
Summary
- PayPal has transitioned from high growth (and multiple) to low growth (and multiple), yet remains profitable with strong cash flow and balance sheet, making it a decent value investment.
- New CEO Alex Chriss has got the company back on track, reversing the decline in active users, introducing Fastlane and buying back stock at low valuations.
- But the company has bigger plans: at Investor Day, they set a target of 20%+ annual EPS growth in a few years.
- Though ambitious, PayPal's data assets, expanded TAM and under-engaged user base mean a return to 20% growth is conceivable, though competition is intense and execution risk high.
- PayPal can provide decent returns in the next few years just as a value play, but execution on growth strategies could make it a longer-term hold and a multi-bagger.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
