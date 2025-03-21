NexPoint Real Estate Finance: Making Hay While The Sun Shines
Summary
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance is a mREIT focused on financing multifamily and life sciences properties, primarily through CMBS and mezzanine loans.
- Over the past year, the common dividend is covered by cash flows, a trend I expect to continue in 2025.
- The current interest rate environment remains favorable for mREITs, with both short and long-term interest rates likely to decline in 2025-2027.
- Key risks to consider include a potential U.S. recession or persistent inflation, forcing the Fed to delay rate cuts.
- The REIT's preferred shares offer a marginally lower yield but come with higher protection against downside risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.