JBG SMITH: Wide Margin Of Safety Amid Government Layoffs

Ivo Kolchev
909 Followers
Summary

  • JBG SMITH Properties is an office REIT that has seen the significance of its multifamily portfolio increase in recent years.
  • The REIT's focus on the Washington, DC area makes it exposed to ongoing workforce optimization under President Trump.
  • I show that using 5.5-6.0% NOI cap rates to value the multifamily portfolio leaves a wide margin of safety regarding the value of the commercial/ground lease portfolio.
  • JBG SMITH has a $338 million multifamily development project that will boost cash flows once complete.
  • Key risks to consider include NOI valuation assumptions, high leverage, and a high core FFO multiple.

Capitol hill

Lingbeek/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Over the past year, JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ), delivering a total loss of ~2%:

I previously covered the company with a Buy rating back

