Leland Wilkins
Summary

  • Altius Minerals excels in generating royalties organically, focusing on commodities like copper, iron, and potash and renewable energy, positioning for future share price appreciation.
  • The company's diversified portfolio includes valuable royalties in iron ore, copper, potash, and gold, with significant long-term cash flow potential.
  • ATUSF's conservative capital deployment and strong balance sheet mitigate risks, making it a low-risk investment with broad commodity exposure.
  • Despite legal and regulatory challenges, Altius has a proven track record of growth and value creation, making it a solid addition to any portfolio.

Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) is a royalty company and prospect generator. They have a broad array of royalty interests ranging from base metals to potash, gold and an interest in a private renewable power royalty company. Many of their royalties have been

Leland Wilkins
182 Followers
I began investing in precious metals in 2003. I graduated UC Berkeley in 2005 and decided I should learn about money before getting a job. I still haven't gotten that job. Learning about money opened the door to successful speculation and I have been a speculator ever since. I have a successful Real Estate business in Michigan. I moved to Michigan from California when the auto-industry collapsed. I began buying homes for less than it would cost to build them and I rent them. Homes (and buildings) in Michigan still sell for less than it costs to build, while the economy is booming, it is a wonderland! Regarding gold, I've studied this market since 2003. I mostly invest in nano-cap junior gold explorers, I prefer market cap. under $20m. I've decided to write about companies exceeding 100m market cap to get more articles published. Many of the companies I liked at 10-20m market cap are now 100m+, so that makes it a little easier for me.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATUSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

