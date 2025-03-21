As I've covered several times in the past, I have been bearish on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) for some time due to some fundamental issues and also because I was quite worried about its
Medical Properties Trust: Business Model Sustainability Is Highly Questionable
Summary
- Medical Properties Trust raised cash by selling assets and issuing high-interest bonds, easing short-term liquidity concerns but raising long-term sustainability questions.
- MPW's recent refinancing increased its average debt cost significantly, leading to higher annual interest expenses and narrowing the spread between rental yield and debt cost.
- Despite a significant dividend cut, the Company continues to burn cash, raising debt to cover operating shortfalls, which is unsustainable and long term.
- If interest rates remain high, MPW's business model may become unprofitable, potentially necessitating a sale to competitors or private equity for refinancing.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.