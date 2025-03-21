I'm issuing a Buy rating with a price target range of $220–230 for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), which is a 12–17% upside from its current price. Why? Well, the company is a market leader in hazardous and non-hazardous waste management, industrial
Clean Harbors: Good Fundamentals And Solid Growth Prospects Make It A Buy
Summary
- Clean Harbors leads in hazardous waste management with high barriers to entry, 90% recurring revenue, and strong pricing power.
- The company's competitive moat includes owning EPA-approved landfills, high-capacity incinerators, and exclusive contracts for emergency response and industrial services.
- Risks include cost inflation, margin pressure, and volatility in the Safety-Kleen segment, but overall, Clean Harbors is positioned for sustainable, long-term growth.
- I issue a 'Buy' rating for CLH stock with a price target of $220–230, indicating a 12–17% upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.