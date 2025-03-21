Nine months ago, I rated Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) as a hold. The stock's current price is essentially unchanged since then. At that time, I claimed "plenty of downside risks loom over the company and promise to leave the company and the stock right
Holding On For Sprinklr's Turnaround
Summary
- I maintain a hold rating on CXM, awaiting more evidence of the turnaround's success even with recent positive developments.
- Sprinklr's forward guidance shows tepid revenue growth but significant improvements in non-GAAP operating income and net income per share.
- The company's turnaround strategy includes cost reduction, strategic hiring, and a focus on top customers, but challenges remain in documentation and professional services.
- Sprinklr's strong cash flow, balance sheet, and relatively low valuation provide a cushion during the ongoing turnaround process.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CXM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.