BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The fund posted returns of 0.43% (Institutional shares) and 0.32% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • The fund’s negative performance relative to its benchmark was led by fundamental valuation insights and balance-sheet-oriented quality measures.
  • From a sector-positioning perspective, the fund remained largely neutral.

Average annual total returns(%) as of 12/31/24

4Q24 (not annualized)

YTD (not annualized)

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Institutional

0.43

14.07

14.07

0.55

7.03

8.41

Investor A(Without Sales Charge)

0.32

13.77

13.77

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

