Average annual total returns(%) as of 12/31/24
BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The fund posted returns of 0.43% (Institutional shares) and 0.32% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- The fund’s negative performance relative to its benchmark was led by fundamental valuation insights and balance-sheet-oriented quality measures.
- From a sector-positioning perspective, the fund remained largely neutral.
