Put Your Money Somewhere Else: Maintaining Arqit With A Sell

The Techie
1.16K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Quantum stocks, including Arqit Quantum, experienced a significant sell-off on Nvidia's first quantum day, erasing recent gains driven by market hype.
  • I maintain a sell rating on ARQQ and don't see any clear catalysts ahead to support a buy.
  • Despite the immense opportunity in quantum computing, Arqit’s position is weak compared to rivals like IonQ and D-Wave, which have strategic partnerships and different approaches.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on Arqit and why I think investors are better off not investing in the stock at current levels.

Computer code overlay GUI on black background. Digital noise and glitches design element

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Nvidia's (NVDA) first quantum day has finally arrived and quantum stocks are selling off in anticipation of what's to come, with Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) up there with other players in the quantum sell-off. The

This article was written by

The Techie
1.16K Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARQQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News