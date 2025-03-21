Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) is a natural gas local distribution company LDC serving portions of Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi. In addition to its LDC, Spire operates three natural gas pipelines which feed into its service territory and storage
Spire Inc.: Buy For Income
Summary
- Spire Inc. offers a 4.11% dividend yield, 22 years of dividend growth, and an 80-year history of paying dividends, making it a stable income investment.
- The company serves 1.72 million customers across Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi, and operates three natural gas pipelines and two major storage facilities.
- Earnings are primarily from regulated utility and midstream activities, with a projected EPS growth from $4.40-$4.60 in FY2025 to $5.01-$5.27 by 2027.
- Investing in Spire Inc.'s common and preferred stock provides a balanced income strategy, combining a 5.08% yield with growth and security.
