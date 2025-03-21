JBBB: Economic Headwinds Mounting, Continue To Avoid

Macrotips Trading
5.71K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Credit markets will likely deteriorate in the coming months as tariffs and DOGE cuts flow through the economy.
  • Despite mounting headwinds, economists and credit markets remain too complacent.
  • With credit spreads still near multi-year lows, credit markets are unattractive and investors should stick with quality.
  • I fear credit spreads may widen far beyond the long-term average and may cause significant MTM losses for the JBBB ETF.

A windy day at the coast

Dougal Waters

In early February, I wrote a cautious article discussing complacency in credit markets and why I believed investors should stick with high-quality AAA-rated funds like the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) instead of the

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading
5.71K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JAAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JBBB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JBBB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JBBB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News