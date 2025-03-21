The growth of Crocs (CROX) has amazed me over the years, as this was always considered to be "ugly" footwear -- at least around the people I would hang out with. Yet, the company has remained strong, with record revenues in 2024. However, the stock is
Crocs Stock: 3 Reasons To Buy, 2 Reasons To Avoid It
Summary
- Crocs has shown impressive growth in recent years, with record revenues in 2024, despite its reputation for "ugly" footwear.
- CROX stock presents a buying opportunity due to its modest valuation and high-quality, highly profitable business model.
- The company boasts great financial metrics and robust cash flow generation, which can support share buybacks and debt reduction.
- While Crocs lacks diversification and its HEYDUDE brand is struggling, the overall company is still good and worth giving a buy rating to if business performance is monitored.
