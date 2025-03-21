Artisan Select Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • US tech stocks, especially the Magnificent Seven, have driven significant outperformance in the S&P 500® Index, with earnings growth justifying their high valuations.
  • Charles Schwab, Heidelberg Materials, and Alphabet were top performers, while Elevance, Samsung Electronics, and Alibaba lagged due to specific challenges.
  • The incoming Trump administration may impact economic policies, emphasizing the need for humility, hard work, and diversification in investment strategies.
  • Hedging against RMB depreciation was implemented to protect Alibaba investment, reflecting concerns over China's economic fundamentals and geopolitical isolation.

Investment Results (%)

Average Annual Total Returns

As of 31 December 2024

QTD

YTD

1 Yr

3 Yr

5 Yr

10 Yr

Inception

Investor Class: ARTNX

-1.36

15.67

15.67

6.56

11.35

Advisor Class: APDNX

This article was written by

Artisan Partners
53 Followers
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates. This site is intended for use with US institutional investors which includes corporate and public retirement plans, foundations, endowments, trusts and their consultants. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Artisan Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

