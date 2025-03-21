Despite being the darling stock of the AI bull run, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) has led the market lower in several recent sessions as the broader indices quickly fell into a correction in recent weeks. As investors
Nvidia: The Show Is Nowhere Near Over
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation has recently led the market lower due to concerns over tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty impacting US markets.
- The company's earnings report coincided with a significant market selloff, resulting in a lackluster response from investors.
- A broader debate about the role of ASICs and how the competition will affect Nvidia has heated up because of progress made by competitors like Broadcom.
- Long-term NVDA investors should take the broader selloff as a gift and should be rest assured that Nvidia still has a sizable moat and there is no reason to panic.
