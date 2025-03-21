Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • Global equities fell in Q4, specifically in December, as the Federal Reserve signaled that it is unlikely to cut rates in 2025 as sharply as markets had anticipated.
  • The Artisan International Small-Mid Fund  portfolio outperformed the MSCI ACWI ex USA SMID Index in Q4.
  • The present market environment, though uncertain, is ripe with opportunities to acquire foreign businesses across a diverse set of industries that are trading at steep discounts to their US counterparts.

Investment Results(%)

Average Annual Total Returns

As of 31 December 2024

QTD

YTD

1 Yr

3 Yr

5 Yr

10 Yr

Inception

Investor Class: ARTJX

-7.29

-0.49

-0.49

-5.57

3.03

5.43

9.62

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates. This site is intended for use with US institutional investors which includes corporate and public retirement plans, foundations, endowments, trusts and their consultants. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Artisan Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

