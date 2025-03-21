Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has lost 50% of its value since December 2024, amid a deteriorating EV sales and CEO Elon Musk’s controversial political influence. Although the real bull case is underscored by Tesla’s big bets on autonomous
Tesla: Buying The Dip Is A Mistake
Summary
- Tesla, Inc. stock is down 50% from its all-time high, and many investors are keen to buy the dip amid the promise of humanoid robots being the next big revenue driver.
- In fact, CEO Elon Musk made some bold predictions on the last earnings call, claiming that its “Optimus” humanoids could generate $10 trillion in revenue for the company.
- However, Tesla is lagging competitors in the robotics space, with rivals like Agility Robotics already selling humanoids to an industrial company, while Boston Dynamics boasts commercial relationships with various organizations.
- In fact, other Magnificent 7 stocks that are also engaged in robotics could be a better bet than Tesla, as they serve as the “picks and shovels” of ‘Physical AI’.
- TSLA stock continues to trade at a ludicrously expensive valuation despite the 50% share price drop, while Mag 7 peers may offer cheaper exposure to the robotics revolution.
