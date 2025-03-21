France's business climate index rose for the third consecutive month in March, reaching 97 from 96 the previous month. That recovery is most noticeable in the retail sector, where business leaders are more optimistic about future
France's Economy Shows Early Signs Of Recovery
Summary
- France's business sentiment improved slightly in March, and a gradual upturn in activity is likely in the months ahead.
- While GDP contracted by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, growth is expected to be close to 0% in the first three months of this year, impacted by a more restrictive fiscal policy and an uncertain international environment weighing on investment.
- For 2026, we anticipate growth of 1%. Unlike last year, France will likely experience weaker growth than the European average in 2025 and 2026.
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.
Recommended For You
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|EWQ
|-
|-
|iShares MSCI France ETF