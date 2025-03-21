Eli Lilly: Growth With Higher Margins

Cappuccino Finance
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • The Eli Lilly and Company investment thesis highlights a robust 2024 performance, driven by a strong pipeline and solid balance sheet, supporting a positive future outlook.
  • The company's strong cash flow and financial health underpin its ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and weather potential risks.
  • Future outlook remains optimistic, with strategic initiatives expected to drive sustained growth and shareholder value.
  • Despite potential risks, the overall recommendation for LLY stock is positive, based on the company's strong fundamentals and growth prospects.

Beautiful Asian woman searching information about the product & technology using smart phone while shopping for multi vitamin & health supplements in supermarket. Heathy lifestyle concept.

Images By Tang Ming Tung

Investment Thesis

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products. They are a powerhouse company with list of market leading drugs including Mounjaro (type 2 diabetes), Humalog (insulin analog), Verzenio (HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer), and Zepbound (obesity).

This article was written by

Cappuccino Finance
3.11K Followers

I believe in fundamental analysis and disciplined market research. I have strong quant background with a Ph.D. (Chemical Engineering, University of California, Santa Barbara) in model predictive control and an MBA (Jones School of Business, Rice University). My primary focus is to identify 1) small cap companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential, 2) large cap companies going through temporary set-backs, and 3) stable companies with solid dividend yields and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LLY
--
LLY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News